Thank you, Representative Kavanagh, for securing the $2.5 million allocation from the state budget designated for the Fountain Hills International Dark Sky Discovery Center. Your outstanding communication skills, plus your ability to work both sides of the political aisle, scored a landslide victory for our community.
The International Dark Sky Discovery Center will be a 15,000-square-foot facility which will house a Dark Sky Observatory, Hyperspace Planetarium, Inspiration Theatre and an Immersion Zone. This facility will expand upon our Dark Sky Community designation with a unique learning facility, expand STEM learning and benefit the entire state of Arizona.