Daybreak should be called “Lagoon 2” because it’s another misconceived project, wrong for Fountain Hills. I have read all the letters in the Special Election booklet and have considered both points of view. I have Googled renderings of Daybreak. After reviewing this material, I strongly urge a “no” vote on Propositions 427 and 428.
Daybreak is ugly; just plain ugly. It would destroy our beautiful view when entering our amazing town. It chops down a hill, requiring a 30-foot cut while dumping 57 feet of dirt into the natural arroyo. It has small front, side and rear yard setbacks. The parking consists of several unattractive, army barrack-type structures. Undeniably, it brings more traffic to this already congested town main entrance. Overall, it’s not a pretty sight.
The developers contend it will bring in $4 million dollars. We see the signs all over town. That is grossly misleading. If we dig deeper, we see this money is divided over 10 years. Furthermore, the income generated is merely their optimistic estimate without any guarantees. The additional revenue gained from this project is relatively small and does not solve our town’s fiscal problem. In fact, it could give us an excuse for preventing us from taking the real necessary steps to shore up our town budget.
The developers contend Daybreak will attract young professionals to Fountain Hills. The project, however, calls for 130 age-restricted units for 55 and older adults. And note, they could be much older. On what planet would this residential mix appeal to young families and young professionals?
I realize we will never be happy with any project changing our beautiful entrance, but we can do better. We must demand better. Say no to Lagoon 2. Stop Daybreak. Vote “no” on Propositions 427 and 428.