It’s sad as a mom of 13 and former public-school teacher to be portrayed as “not for the children” or anti-public school because I am not blindly supportive of the bond and override. Many of us would and do happily donate hundreds of dollars for children annually. It’s not the money, it’s the lack of solutions.

Our legislators have allocated over half of our state’s budget to education. It’s a systemic problem within our school’s budgets when 48 out of 58 school districts in Maricopa County are operating with overrides. Where are the funds going? Is the funding formula introduced in the 1980s now obsolete? We need funds to get to teachers, students and classrooms, not sit in the Department of Education’s coffers. Our children, community and district’s long-term success will depend on our actions now.