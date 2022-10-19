It’s sad as a mom of 13 and former public-school teacher to be portrayed as “not for the children” or anti-public school because I am not blindly supportive of the bond and override. Many of us would and do happily donate hundreds of dollars for children annually. It’s not the money, it’s the lack of solutions.
Our legislators have allocated over half of our state’s budget to education. It’s a systemic problem within our school’s budgets when 48 out of 58 school districts in Maricopa County are operating with overrides. Where are the funds going? Is the funding formula introduced in the 1980s now obsolete? We need funds to get to teachers, students and classrooms, not sit in the Department of Education’s coffers. Our children, community and district’s long-term success will depend on our actions now.
As for the bond, I believe it’s a year too early. Additionally, the $9.4 million fee incurred by taxpayers is concerning for many. There are a significant number of priority building repairs needed to the tune of approximately $13.6 million. In addition, there are discussions of re-imaging/consolidating our campuses and the “dream” is significant. Imagine how betrayed residents will feel when asked for more money next year or to vote for a land sale after approving this bond.
The “vision” needs to be presented to voters with a budget and plans for student re-engagement, improving academic standards and community education.
Believe me, it would be far easier to say I back both and ignore the bigger picture. However, I think now is the time to dig in, research, work with the legislators and make needed changes. I’m asking for a plan, not a rubber-stamped blanket approval. As you vote, ponder these thoughts and consider voting Libby Settle.