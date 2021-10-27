Thanks to the generous support of Fountain Hills Superintendent Kelly Glass and Fountain Hills schools’ Director of Transportation and Facilities, John Flynn, the American Legion Post 58 Color Guard was provided an indoor venue this summer to practice for the American Legion’s National Color Guard competition.
In the hot summer months of June, July and August, the thoughtfulness of Mrs. Glass and Mr. Flynn provided our past National Color Guard champions and current State of Arizona Color Guard champions a place to practice three days per week out of the blistering heat and in the gym at the old Four Peaks Elementary School.
All of the team, consisting of Phil Yin, director and lead rifleman; Tait Elkie, trail rifleman; Kevin Wood, commander and American flag flagbearer; and Jerry Jacobus, American Legion flagbearer, presented Mr. Flynn with a certificate of appreciation for his “over and above” efforts in opening the gym on the mornings and evenings of their practice.
Kudos to the Superintendent Kelly Glass and John Flynn!