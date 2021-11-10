Fountain Hills Residents are Wonderful!
Last week, I was invited to drive my 69 El Camino to the high school homecoming at Canyon State Academy, to drive their king and queen around the track at halftime. Unfortunately, the car just stopped running on Palisades Boulevard.
So there my wife and I were, stranded and waiting on AAA to tow us to Sun Devil Auto for repairs. We estimated that well over half of the people who drove by stopped to ask if we needed help or water. We were amazed at the kindness of the Fountain Hills community.
Thanks to all who offered such wonderful kindness.