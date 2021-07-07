It is time to start logging the decisions made by Senator Mark Kelly, since he was elected last year. Before his election he had no political history. He was only known as an astronaut from Texas, whose second wife was a former congresswoman who was wounded in a hideous crime. Kelly lied to us, saying that he matched the political environment in Arizona by being a moderate Democrat.
*HR 1319 prohibits funds made available under Title II to states, local educational agencies and institutions of higher education that permit any student whose biological sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity designated for women or girls. Kelly voted “no.” This is crazy, as it will result in the end of fairness for females in female athletics.
*American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Kelly voted “yes.” Less than half went to COVID relief. The passing of this $1.9T bill bailed out the debts of the Democrat state of New York and Democrat city of San Francisco. Arizona taxpayers also had to bail out badly managed union retirement plans. It has also resulted in a major inflation spike.
*Increases the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Kelly voted “yes.” This bill particularly hurts small businesses. $15 an hour in Mississippi goes much further than in California or New York City.
* Nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security. Kelly voted “yes.” We don’t need to remind anyone on the disastrous job Mayorkas has done on immigration on the southern border.
*Nomination of Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education. Kelly voted “yes.” Cardona supports student loan cancellation. Great. I, like so many others, paid for my education and now I have to pay for someone else’s debt?
This was only a sample of Senator Kelly’s true Socialist colors.