What makes our nation unique? Blue-collar Americans take the word “impossible” as a starting point to a successful project’s outcome.
A Last Refuge article nailed it, “No other nation on Earth was ever conceived on the principle of allowing people to manifest their own destiny, while keeping government out of their lives. The vision, the premise and the purpose, was to allow you the freedom to determine your place in life; and even, at any time, change that determination and strike off in an entirely new direction.” There is no preordained requirement or special race, religion or social status to achieve the American Dream. It takes vision, purpose, faith and hard work; the right of self-determination without government interference.
This is why there’s no place for Socialism in America. Trillions were doled out as a result of President Biden’s socialist policies, endorsed fully by the likes of Senator Kelly. In Washington, Kelly votes 94% in favor for Biden and then he returns to Arizona to pretend he is one of us. One advertisement tells us he is for sealing the border but, in Washington, he voted to stop building the wall.
Two summers ago, store shelves were empty because non-union truck drivers weren’t allowed to pick up shipping containers from the docks. The time to resolve that problem, Senator Kelly, was in early 2021, not three weeks before a General Election. Gas prices were much lower, inflation was below 1.2%, fentanyl wasn’t the No.1 killer of young people, immigration was in check and crime figures in cities were far lower before the Biden and Kelly regimes took over.
Kelly had the chance to cast dissenting votes in Washington, but he didn’t. Kelly’s integrity is in question. His votes don’t match his actions! Senator Masters will vote for Arizonans.