What makes our nation unique? Blue-collar Americans take the word “impossible” as a starting point to a successful project’s outcome.

A Last Refuge article nailed it, “No other nation on Earth was ever conceived on the principle of allowing people to manifest their own destiny, while keeping government out of their lives. The vision, the premise and the purpose, was to allow you the freedom to determine your place in life; and even, at any time, change that determination and strike off in an entirely new direction.” There is no preordained requirement or special race, religion or social status to achieve the American Dream. It takes vision, purpose, faith and hard work; the right of self-determination without government interference.