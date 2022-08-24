Looks like Kelly is back in Arizona for the midterms after his hiatus cozying up to Schumer and Pelosi and the rest of Washington Democrat elite.
Kelly even helped draft the voting rights act in order to keep the Democrats in power ad infinitum with power to control our elections while abolishing states’ rights in the electoral process. Kelly then voted to abolish the filibuster in order to ram that bill through the senate along a majority party line vote. Enough of his bogus cherry-picking ads about bipartisanship. Kelly ignored the border crisis along with his fellow Democrats that allowed illegal immigrants to invade our country for political reasons and his cronies didn’t do anything to block the flow of fentanyl into our country, killing hundreds of thousands of people in the process, and other drugs or address the human trafficking inhumanity at our southern border.