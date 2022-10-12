Looks like Kelly and Katie are having a contest as to who deliver the most repulsive ads against their opponents while covering up their own do-nothing agendas.

Kelly’s primary focus is on abolishing the filibuster so he can push Biden’s inflationary tax and spend agendas through the Senate, which he supports almost 100 percent of the time. He also supported Biden’s decision to stop construction of the wall and to end Title 42, which would have curbed the flood of illegals being released into our country.