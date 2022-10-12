Looks like Kelly and Katie are having a contest as to who deliver the most repulsive ads against their opponents while covering up their own do-nothing agendas.
Kelly’s primary focus is on abolishing the filibuster so he can push Biden’s inflationary tax and spend agendas through the Senate, which he supports almost 100 percent of the time. He also supported Biden’s decision to stop construction of the wall and to end Title 42, which would have curbed the flood of illegals being released into our country.
He still opposes the wall but claims we need technology instead. Hey, Mark, we don’t need a better view of illegals coming into our country, technology should be in addition to and not in place of a border wall.
Katie wants to spend more taxpayer funding for judges and lawyers to process illegals rapidly into Arizona so they can fill all the vacant jobs in this country. A better plan would be to get all deadbeats off Biden’s welfare programs and fill those jobs or lose those benefits so they can fund the economy instead of withdrawing from it. It’s time to have more allegiance to our country than party affiliation, unless we want history students reading about a once great country called America shaking their heads, wondering what were they thinking and how could they let this happen.