Kay Kinder and her staff gave us the personal, attentive service that kept us returning for more every year. Her designer clothing for fashion and style had appeal to many women of any age. I shopped even when there was no occasion, just looking for what was new. The fluffy, clean puppy greeters grew older with us gals.
Kay’s store in the Bashas’ shopping center is now empty and locked, waiting for another entrepreneur. I wanted to thank Kay for helping the Feinberg’s with a clothing rack when we were installing a new closet shelf system. I asked to rent it and Kay said we could use it as long as we needed it, no charge.
Kay loved helping with donations to Fountain Hills non-profits. The Trunk and Fashion Shows were such an exciting stimulant for attendance. Thank you so much for so many wonderful years, Kay. You are missed and will never be forgotten.