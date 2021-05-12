I’m writing this letterto publicly thank State Representative John Kavanagh for his swift action in breaking up a “log jam” at an Arizona agency which provides aid and assistance to people with low vision.
I had contacted via telephone a person assigned to help and counsel me with my vision problem. After being interviewed she informed me I’d be receiving a box containing numerous items which will help me navigate better and safer. However, she wasn’t sure when they would be shipped because “The warehouse is very slow in getting packages shipped.”
Approximately four weeks later she again contacted me with additional helpful suggestions. However, she still had no idea when that package was going to be shipped. I sensed a strong tone of frustration in her voice and I also was annoyed with the apparent lack of urgency in their shipping department, which negatively affected the agency’s public image.
On a Sunday I contacted Representative Kavanagh, making him aware of this ongoing issue with one of the state’s agencies. On the next day, Monday, I received a telephone call from my contact informing me “Your box is being shipped today.” It arrived a few days later.
Thank you, Representative Kavanagh. The good news is that now, because of your swift involvement, myself and others are truly and fully appreciating the benefits from that Arizona agency.