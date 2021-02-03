According to reporting in The Times, State Representative John Kavanagh reminded the local Republican Club that “the town council is supposed to be non-partisan, but it isn’t.” He then asserted that four of the seven members lean left. (Oh, the horror!) In that spirit of non-partisanship, it was good of him to bring it up.
He is then quoted as saying, “We live in a conservative state in a liberal town.” Actually, based upon the November election, it appears to be precisely the reverse.
Baseball metaphors are easy to understand. Maybe he’ll be able to get some wood on a curveball. Think of the political landscape as a baseball diamond. Kavanagh has positioned himself deep in right field, his feet astride the foul line. He makes routine plays on balls hit right at him. But he also gracelessly stumbles further to the right and crashes into the wall needlessly chasing foul balls into the cheap seats – a wasted effort that doesn’t affect the final score but delights the shrinking fan base already sitting in his corner.
Forget about anything hit toward center. His limited range just doesn’t allow him to get there. And from the closed stance he takes, myopic vision doesn’t allow him to even see plays in left field, thereby dismissing the notion that a ball hit that direction could in fact be fair.
As a one-tool guy, he can’t be considered one of the greats. In baseball parlance, he’s a specialist. A utility player. And with a well-fashioned reputation as being uncoachable, he may end up on the bench.
You see, the team he’s supposed to be playing for includes citizens that occupy seats throughout the ballpark and readily observe his performance from every point of view. Our team needs Willie Mays.