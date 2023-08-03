Hover
In the July 12, 2023, issue of Fountain Hills Times Independent, I submitted the opinion “Assault weapons.” Much to my surprise and delight, Senator Kavanagh not only read the opinion, but replied!
Although it appears we may have differing views on the subject, I felt honored with his response.
Thanks, Senator Kavanagh, for the additional statistics in your reply, but as you know, we are limited to 300 words per opinion and I wanted to stick to data relevant to the subject of assault weapons.
Pardon me, but I question your statement that “…only 447 homicides were committed nationwide using all types of rifles in 2021…” Daily news broadcasts and 2023 statistics through July show there have been 184 mass shootings which have led to 248 deaths and 744 injuries from guns and assault weapons, and we are barely through half of the year.
You concluded your opinion by saying “…63% of gun owners when asked why they own a gun, answered, for ‘personal safety and protection. What is wrong with that?’” I thought my opinion clearly stated, “I am not against people having guns for hunting (There are rules and requirements), sport (Ditto), or if they feel a need for personal protection, but not military assault weapons!”
I give you credit for not contesting my positions on the Second Amendment, militia and gun registrations. Just to clarify my position, I am a 60-year Republican, 13-year Independent, waiting for the real Republican party to show up! I look to you to be in that latter group.
A miracle has been defined as a change in perspective. I wish you a miracle.