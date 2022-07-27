I’ve known Brenda for a short time and being a retired Coastie, we always have each other’s back, through thick or thin; and it doesn’t matter if you an auxiliary, retired or on active duty, once a Coastie, always a Coastie.
I have learned a lot about her, her saxophone playing and of your beautiful town that she wants to make even more friendly. She wants to foster an environment that is enjoyable for families and a place where you can come by to do some shopping, eat some ice cream, feel safe to walk around and have a good old-fashioned time.
Brenda is very knowledgeable and comfortable in her field, she always has a pretty smile and greets you with a warm hello that makes you feel like you are part of the family, which is one of her many goals. She is focused and self-driven, always on point, and when the job needs to be taken care of, you know it’s in good hands.
She is also one hell of a community/town ambassador, who is always there for the people, and she will not lose sight of what has to be done to get the job done. Brenda is a very responsible individual that you can always count on for anything, knowing she has your six.
Brenda has a great sense of humor; she is also a work-a-holic (sometimes) so you may have to remind her to take a break. If you want someone that can always assist you in one way, shape or form, then you have your candidate. She is also a great person in general that can be relied on or depended on to get the job completed. Brenda is your winner.