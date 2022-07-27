I’ve known Brenda for a short time and being a retired Coastie, we always have each other’s back, through thick or thin; and it doesn’t matter if you an auxiliary, retired or on active duty, once a Coastie, always a Coastie.

I have learned a lot about her, her saxophone playing and of your beautiful town that she wants to make even more friendly. She wants to foster an environment that is enjoyable for families and a place where you can come by to do some shopping, eat some ice cream, feel safe to walk around and have a good old-fashioned time.