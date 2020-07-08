Former F.B.I. Director J. Edgar Hoover was asked about justice. He responded, “It is incidental to law and order.”
Simply put, when society has law and order, society can receive justice. Law and order are the paramount conditions that makes justice possible.
Years ago in Peru, South America, an insurrection was battled. Guerilla warfare was rampant. The Peruvian supreme court was invaded, brutally overrun by insurgents with rifles and grenades. How could that Peruvian supreme court do its job of dispensing justice while under attack? It could not. Certainly a case of no peace, no justice.
During conflict, peace is last on a list. One is hard-pressed to obtain justice during conflict.
A slogan, “no justice, no peace,” carried on placards is an offensive, dangerous, explicit threat. It is a threat to not only our courts, our police, but also to the sanctity of peace itself. All Americans are negatively affected when peace is denied by the use of that threat.
Our country is presently concerned with implementing computer registry of police wrongdoers. Computer registry of anarchist wrongdoers should be implemented first. From TV news, it looks like there are hundreds of anarchist wrongdoers.
But wait; are not anarchists innocent until proven guilty? Yes, of course. So arrest and prove them guilty. Justice in action.
How can anyone with a sense of right carry such a slogan and then glibly self-proclaim, “I am a peaceful protestor?”
Fomenting is not a peaceful act and neither is incitement to riot.
“No justice, no peace,” willful at its core, is an horrific crime in the making. To champion “justice and peace” is the way; as a matter of fact, the only way.