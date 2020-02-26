Roger Stone is a close friend of Donald Trump. Stone was convicted in a trial, by a jury, based on evidence. Trump labels the conviction “a miscarriage of justice.” Nowhere does Trump discuss the facts of the crimes.
One of Stone’s crimes was witness tampering – encouraging witnesses to give false testimony, followed by overt threats. Stone provided the evidence that convicted him in written messages addressed to the targets of his intimidation.
1. Stone told those who knew of his crimes to “forget” what occurred.
2. Stone told witnesses to invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to provide information, even for witnesses who were not at risk of prosecution. Stone wrote, “This may be a time to say less, not more.” “If you testify you’re a fool.”
3. Stone told witnesses to block any investigation. “I’m not talking to the FBI and if you’re smart you won’t either.” “Stonewall it. Plead the Fifth. Anything to save the plan…Richard Nixon.”
4. When witnesses agreed to testify, Stone referenced a character from the Godfather movie. Stone told them to give false testimony by claiming they had no memory of Stone’s actions. Do a “Frank Pentangeli” to avoid undercutting my testimony.
5. When witnesses did testify, Stone told them they needed to “amend” their testimony to match Stone’s false statements to investigators.
6. When the above efforts failed, the attacks became personal. “You are a rat. A stoolie. You backstab your friends-run your mouth.”
7. Finally the overt threats. I will “take [your] dog away from you.” “I am so ready. Let’s get it on. Prepare to die [expletive].”
Trump says Stone was unjustly convicted. A jury disagreed. Trump hints at a pardon for his friend. Justice itself is on trial.