The Dept. of Justice is the nation’s law firm. It enforces the laws. Its clients are us, the American people.
Recently a federal judge exposed the corruption in the DOJ perpetrated by Attorney General Robert Barr. The issue was the Mueller Report and portions the DOJ has refused to release to the public. When the report was issued, Barr gave a press conference and summarized the public portions of the report. His statements were false. His “summary” was misleading. A federal judge found, “Attorney General Barr distorted the findings in the Mueller Report.”
The judge found that Barr’s behavior called into question his honesty and that the process to release selected portions of the report “distorted” the “objectivity” of the DOJ. The judge rejected Barr’s explanation why portions of the report could not be released. Claims of secrecy, national security and law enforcement rationales could not be accepted “in light of Attorney General Barr’s conduct and misleading public statements about the findings in the Mueller Report.”
The judge will review the entire report to determine if the withheld portions should be made public.
Why did Barr behave this way? The court could not yet say, but circumstances point to a cover-up to avoid politically or personally damaging information relating to Donald Trump. Barr was using the DOJ as a taxpayer-funded, private law firm to protect Trump, not to enforce the nation’s laws.
The judge understood the gravity of calling Barr dishonest and his stewardship of the DOJ corrupt, saying “although it is with great consternation, true to the oath that the undersigned took upon becoming a federal judge, and the need for the American public to have faith in the judicial process, the court must conclude that the actions of Attorney General Barr” require an independent review.