The Fountain Hills community theater is presenting “Broadway Jukebox” as an innovative drive-in performance in the theater’s parking lot. I attended last Saturday and was wowed by the performance.
Some reasons why you should attend any Friday or Saturday through Oct.10: 1. Affordable. 2. Show tunes we all love 3. Enjoy in your car via radio or sit outside in lawn chairs. 4. No need for a mask 5. Talented singers. 6. BYOB. 7. Support the theater. 8. Come as you are, even in your pajamas. 9. Classy stage. 10. You can blow your horn. 11. Songs you help choose. 12. Show support for the singers who volunteer their time and talent. 13. No need to put on makeup. 14. A bi-partisan event. 15. It is fun. 16. Supports the theater so it can reopen in November (we hope). 17. Tickets online at fhtaz.org. 18.Quality entertainment in our backyard. 19. Flick your light to applaud. 20. Did I mention it is fun and supports our local theater?