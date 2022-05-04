Timely delivery for urgent need is the only true and valid test for a committed and worthy public servant. John Kavanaugh recognized the need and delivered for his community by his action to promote and obtain the $2.5 million Arizona State Grant for construction of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in the heart of Fountain Hills.
The Dark Sky facility will bring international attention to our community, tell the Dark Sky story, enhance business opportunities and deliver tremendous benefit for our children through focused promotion of STEM education.
John realized that without a substantial infusion of ready cash our project would never get off the ground, then went to work. Thanks to his effort, all of the critical architectural and pre-construction detail and design work for the facility is fully funded and scheduled for completion before year end.
Primarily due to legislative redistricting, John is in a tough battle this year to maintain his seat in the State Legislature, for him and for us. He stepped up and got the job done for his community when it mattered the most. Now he needs our unified support and financial contributions for his campaign.
John delivered for us; now we can do the same for him with your most generous and timely contributions sent to 16038 E. Seminole Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, with checks made out to “John Kavanagh for State Senate.” Thank you.