Fountain Hills is the “Jewel of the Valley” and for that reason we must build up, not tear down. In the past few years, we have seen an uptick in crime, homelessness and vacant store fronts. I see a new consensus to tackle these issues and I’m convinced our best days are still on their way.
Nationally, we have seen the same statistics. Big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland have seen a decrease in quality of life. People are relocating to Arizona and Fountain Hills because of our quality of life here. This brings us opportunity. New neighbors and residents bring us more businesses and community volunteers.