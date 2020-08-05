Almost four years ago Trump was narrowly elected with lots of controversy.
His supporters were looking for a candidate who would put Americans first. They were celebrating!
Sadly, the celebration has ended, and painfully. It’s difficult to celebrate in a country that's trying to survive such deep division, social unrest and turmoil. Look at us now! Are we having a party?
Just look at our streets, with social civil unrest not seen since the 1960s. No dance there.
Just look at the large unemployment rate, record deficits and countries we can’t travel to. No passport will help here. We are no longer welcome.
We're trying to somehow stay afloat with a leader who downplays a pandemic and insists that our children head back to school with no plan, additional support or funding. Schools will be punished if they don't open.
We're trying to endure the daily tweets being hurled at so many honorable Americans. Who would've thought that tweets, which began in 2006, could be so powerful and painful.
We're trying to withstand a recession that took millions to the food lines and food pantries.
We're trying to bear the lies with fact checkers and support from Trump insiders. It's almost as if we've personally been a participant in a domestic abuse relationship with no end in sight.
Many of us are looking for an escape as we wake up wondering what punch we'll get and how hard it will hurt. What will be the abuse or lies today? Some come from Trump's own supporters. Why?
Personally, my emotional pain and scars are deep. I’ve never been subjected to so much hate, manipulation and abuse from a president in my lifetime. Hopefully the jamboree really has come to an end. I'm not having that much fun.