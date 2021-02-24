It’s been almost one year since we experienced the first wave of government and business reactions to COVID-19. Whether it was wearing a mask or face covering, keeping a distance from others, the widespread cancellation of gatherings, forced closure of businesses, loss of employment or outright social isolation, the response has had an impact on almost all of us.
While in-person protests occurred in many places, much of our ability to participate and practice our civic duty by in-person attendance at meetings of governmental entities has been severely restricted or entirely eliminated. Some states that instituted the most stringent lockdowns and limits on their citizens had the worst numbers and “surges” of reported cases, so there was and is valid debate on whether those measures were actually beneficial.
States such as South Dakota and Florida, with less restrictive measures, objectively fared the same or better with respect to disease-related and economic outcomes than other states with more restrictive measures. Beyond that debate, the numbers for the last several weeks have shown a steady and significant decline in number of cases, number of hospitalizations and number of deaths attributed to the virus.
In Fountain Hills, in addition to the cancellation of public events – even those held outdoors – we remain unable to attend meetings of the Town Council in person and unable to voice our opinions in person to our elected representatives. Government of, for and by the people requires the people. The Community Center remains closed to public use. It’s time to finally get us on the path to normal (and not any “new normal”) and re-open. It’s time to re-open council meetings to in-person participation to allow us to actively engage in the process. It’s time!