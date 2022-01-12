In last week’s letters to the editor, Kurt Pare decried the addition of 75,000 new IRS agents as Biden’s attempt to control the country. Do the math.
In FY 2020, the last year for which there is complete data, 82,415 IRS employees collected $69.9 billion in unpaid taxes and penalties. That averages to each worker collecting $848,147. The average IRS employee salary is $81,000 a year. Therefor, each worker collected more than 10 times his or her salary.
The United States loses $1 trillion in unpaid taxes each year. Hiring more tax examiners whose collections more than pay for their salaries makes fiscal sense. It also makes the tax system more just and adds to the country’s coffers.
Mr. Pare’s final sentence stated his concern that IRS employees would exceed the number of taxpayers. In FY 2020 there were 143.3 million taxpayers in the United States and the aforementioned 82,415 IRS employees. Not to worry.