From recent news reports, I’ve heard that President Biden’s determination at controlling the country continues.
In order to enforce this new plan, Biden’s original message called for the hiring of 75,000 new IRS agents. Now, according to the news, that number of new IRS agents has expanded to 86,000. I sadly and seriously hope, should congress move forward with this scheme, they would include a stop gap point of hiring so the number of IRS agents cannot exceed the number of United States taxpayers.