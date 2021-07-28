On Monday, June 28, former mayor Linda Kavanagh emailed councilman Gerry Friedel, using the phrase “you have to wage war” regarding fighting the perceived need to take back the town from some liberal takeover. Aside from being utter nonsense, this is dangerously irresponsible for anyone to say, let alone a former mayor, in these hyper-partisan times.
A true leader should promote a unified approach to solving community issues in a non-partisan manner and not fan the flames of radical, undemocratic behavior as happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Kavanagh’s husband and State House member seems bent on demonizing and marginalizing any Democrats. They do harm to our community by doing so. It is fearmongering and many of the claims spread are not based in fact, as pointed out by the great reporting of The Times and corroborating letters on the A-frame signs nonsense and other issues.
Town councils traditionally function best when party affiliation is left at the door. Council members are not like higher government elected officials, representing and beholden to specific constituent districts and party ideology. Town councils address things like town safety, infrastructure, large building projects, beautification projects, etc.; things everyone benefits from regardless of party affiliation.
I challenge anyone to find a more experienced and qualified resume and a bigger love for this town than the current mayor. Let us remember Lincoln quoting Jesus, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”
Let’s not contaminate our great town with vile partisan bickering that we see plenty of elsewhere. We can all have a refuge here from much of that if we all agree to just be people again, working toward common, positive, life-improving goals. Our Council does.