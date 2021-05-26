Last week’s letter to the editor by Chris Brant is further proof to me that Republicans do not understand irony.
When he complains about stimulus checks he and his wife received from President Biden, he seems to have forgotten recent history in which Donald Trump put his signature on the checks and letters he sent out with the first stimulus. Also, remember that Czar Putin’s “partner in crime,” Donald Trump, was more than happy to approve Speaker Pelosi’s proposal to send higher stimulus checks in 2020? Do you think it’s possible that Trump may have wanted to take credit for this before the election?
I’m also wondering if you would be willing to donate the money you received from our president. Because of the pandemic many women, for example, lost their jobs and are now struggling to afford childcare. Those $2,800 checks would go a long way to making their lives easier.
In regard to the quote by Nikki Haley that Democrats accepted dark money from foreign nationals to influence our election, where is the proof that happened? Any politician can make unsubstantiated claims.
Also, the comment from the conservative-leaning Wall St. Journal’s editorial board has not been verified by facts. Remember, information by editorial boards are mostly opinions.
Please appreciate what President Biden has done to help people with his American Relief Plan.