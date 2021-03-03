David Schweikert’s letter to the editor last week, regarding fraud, was certainly ironic.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Fine Properties
Currently Open
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- New partnership broadcasting Fountain Park to the world
- Dark Sky Inspiration Series begins Saturday
- Fountain to turn green on March 17
- Law enforcement report
- Development keeps rolling around town
- River of Time Museum on path to accreditation
- Overlook Trail temporarily closed
- Next council session Tuesday, March 2
- Proclamation sets March 1 as COVID-19 Memorial Day
- Council approves playground repairs
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.