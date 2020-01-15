Iran’s $150 billion was impounded by the U.S. Treasury for good cause, for Iran insisting on centrifuging uranium into fissile bomb-making material.
Yes, on signing a treaty, that $150 billion was dully handed back to Iran.
Anyone with even a modicum of sense should ask themselves, “where does funding for Iran’s asymmetric guerilla warfare by its proxy militias against the U.S. embassy in Iraq come from?”
It is a demonstrated fact that Iran is under economic stress by imposed U.S. economic sanctions. Yet Iran finds money to foment disorder by its proxy militias in the Middle East.
President Trump is absolutely correct in taking out Iran’s now defunct general. He is gone. And would-be presidential hopeful Mr. Biden’s diplomacy is simply appeasement. Where have we heard appeasement before?
How really dumb, under Speaker Pelosi, the U.S. congress is in seeking to limit President Trump in his duty. How stupid in giving comfort to a declared enemy, by its actions, Iran.