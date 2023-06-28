I gave the Town Council invocation last Tuesday, June 20:
Through the millennia we, as a society, have learned that the best way to govern the people is for the people to govern themselves.
In 1835 Alexis De Toqueville, author of “Democracy in America,” remarked in amazement on this tendency of Americans to participate in local government. He wrote, “How does it happen that everyone takes as zealous an interest in the affairs of his township, his county, and the whole state as if they were his own? It is because everyone, in his own sphere, takes an active part in the government of society.”
For 200 years we the people have not let Toqueville down when it comes to our passion for self-governance at every level. In this tradition, we travel from our homes and businesses across the city to participate in this vibrant and animated laboratory of democracy. Citizens, staff and elected officials converge on this chamber to work as one community, united and indivisible by nearly every measure.
Each of us arrives as individuals with unique ideas and experiences, and we all have a desire, in the spirit of goodwill, to accommodate the needs of others. Citizens request assistance and offer their concerns. We are ever grateful for their interest and for their trust in the process. Our staff provides expert advice in their particular field and we truly appreciate their continued service.
Elected officials listen, debate and choose the path forward for all of us, out of a sincere desire to serve and honor the people of Fountain Hills, all while shaping its future. We offer our thanks to these public servants in that often thankless task.
When we leave this chamber tonight, let us carry with us this same spirit of service and goodwill.