I would like to praise our Town Council for bringing back non-denominational invocation prior to the council meetings.
The Webster dictionary defines invocation as “the act of calling on God, a god, a saint, the Muses, etc. for blessings, help, inspiration, support, or the like.” Our council members could use all of that, regardless of who is delivering the message. Setting aside our personal religious belief, affiliation, or even if we have none, and pausing for a few words of encouragement and blessing respectively should be acceptable to all.