I volunteered to chair the “Yes for FH Students” community volunteer advisory and political action committee because it is vitally important for each of us, whether we have students in our schools or not, to make informed, fact-based decisions.

Nancy, our children and I arrived in Fountain Hills in 1995, when I was transferred with Motorola. As parents of three elementary-age children, along with our professional backgrounds in business and education, we were beyond thrilled that our research discovered Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) and a “hometown by nature.” Our children, along with their accomplished classmates, attended FHUSD, graduated from FHUSD and have gone on to earn a plethora of professional degrees and workplace opportunities.