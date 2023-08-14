I volunteered to chair the “Yes for FH Students” community volunteer advisory and political action committee because it is vitally important for each of us, whether we have students in our schools or not, to make informed, fact-based decisions.
Nancy, our children and I arrived in Fountain Hills in 1995, when I was transferred with Motorola. As parents of three elementary-age children, along with our professional backgrounds in business and education, we were beyond thrilled that our research discovered Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) and a “hometown by nature.” Our children, along with their accomplished classmates, attended FHUSD, graduated from FHUSD and have gone on to earn a plethora of professional degrees and workplace opportunities.
In the coming weeks our volunteer community advisory committee will provide the facts and background to this important investment in our students, schools and community. Conclusive research indicates that supporting this capital investment bond and the sale/lease of an unneeded school property will provide the essentials of school security, safety, technology and proper maintenance of existing properties that we, the taxpayers, already own.
Our fact-based information will provide details of 1. How much this will cost per taxpayer; 2. What benefits for Fountain Hills community; 3. Why it is needed; 4. How we will provide community oversight on money spent; 5. What benefits to our students and taxpayers.
Our “hometown by nature” is a unique community in Arizona where volunteers from service organizations, non-profits, churches and faith communities, chamber of commerce business members, golf course communities, outdoor enthusiasts and the general public all come together for the betterment of our schools and community.
P.S. at your next opportunity, please thank your FHUSD educators and School Board members for their service.