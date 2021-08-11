Many golden-agers in Fountain Hills remember Neil Young’s iconic song about the tragedy at Kent State on May 4, 1970. We also recall the haunting phrase from it, “What if you knew her and found her dead on the ground?”
Now we have a “select committee” in D.C. to examine the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Charges have been brought against hundreds of purported Donald Trump supporters present at the Capitol. Dozens have been detained for months, without bail, in jail, apparently for non-violent offenses.
But what about the unnamed plainclothes policeman who drew his weapon on an unarmed Ashli Babit and shot her in the throat? The facts of that tragedy have been obscured, and even hidden by several false narratives.
Hopefully, our nation’s lawmakers will not continue to gloss over this apparent homicide during its investigation. Federal and Washington authorities must testify. The friends, family, and military comrades of Ashli Babit must humanize her.
Any fear of someone claiming such an investigation would be taking sides with lawbreakers must not deter the zeal of Congress to find answers about the killing of this young veteran. To the contrary, the rule of law must prevail for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation.