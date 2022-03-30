The violent invasion of Ukraine is playing full time across mass media outlets. The invasion was and is not supported by the people of either Ukraine or Russia. Russia was neither invited nor provoked to invade Ukraine. Putin’s lust for power is a very real reason and an example of how an autocratic ruler can defy the common majority.
The silent invasion of America’s southwest border was invited and remains incentivized by Biden while receiving minimum media coverage. This silent invasion was and is not supported by the people of America. Biden’s push for power is a very real reason and a glaring example of how an autocratic ruler will defy the common majority.
The D-Day invasion landed 156,000 troops on the Normandy beaches. Every month closer to 200,000 migrants land at America’s southwest border. There are predictions that more than 300,000 will surge across the border next month. At the current annual rate of 2,000,000 sometime next year over 7,000,000 migrants will have crossed into America. If they all lived in Arizona the population would immediately double.
The government is quietly dispersing immigrants from hundreds of countries into cities across America. Immigrants are covertly dropped off in cities without prior warning of where or how these immigrants will live or feed themselves. The economic and social strains on the local communities goes unreported. The adverse impacts on already failing school systems are ignored. The immigration law that allows migrants to enter at a rate that allows them to adapt into a new culture and language is violated by Biden.
The massive invasion of the southwest border has destroyed the process of assimilation. Assimilation is the respected and honored pathway to citizenship being dismantled by Biden.
Invasions, silent or violent, are minimally destructive and potentially lethal.