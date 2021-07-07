I am writing in support of Sally Buschmann’s letter in the opinion section of The Fountain Hills Times regarding traffic on Palisades and especially Sunflower Drive.
I have lived on Sunflower for 20 years and have observed on an almost daily basis the speeding traffic and the rudeness of some drivers as I try to enter traffic on Palisades. My husband wrote a letter to The Times about 18 years ago on this same subject and asked, “Why do we have to wait until a fatality occurs?”
I strongly support a four-way stop sign at Palisades and Sunflower, as the new speed enforcement signs do not seem to slow down traffic.