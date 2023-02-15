In March of 2022 I came before the Town Council once again to complain about the danger that exists at the intersection of Saguaro and Fountain Hills Blvd. I live two houses north of that intersection. I have witnessed four automobile accidents and five motorcycle accidents, all happening to people who were trying to turn from Saguaro onto Fountain Hills Boulevard. In every case, they were run into by people speeding northbound on the boulevard.
I have since been informed that our town has no evidence of any accident ever happening at that interception, and that they would have to do a $16,000 study to determine if there truly is a need for a three-way stop, based upon traffic patterns.