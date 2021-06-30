My letter is the result of a small act of kindness on my morning walk at the intersection of Palisades Blvd. and Sunflower Drive. This is the third time a driver traveling uphill on Palisades stopped for me to safely cross the five lanes at Sunflower Drive. I am only one of many pedestrians who cross there daily.
Issues regarding speeding on Palisades Blvd. have been addressed repeatedly and remain unresolved. At a Town Council meeting in Oct. 2019, after a rollover at this intersection, the idea of lowering the speed limit was shot down in short order. Thereafter, another car speeding on Palisades crossed the median and crashed into a house on the frontage road, causing significant damage. Speeding is a dangerous issue on Palisades.
The Town has removed brush on the roadsides to increase visibility, however, it does not address the zero visibility from the blinding late-afternoon sun. The suggested 35 MPH signs in both directions are disregarded and ineffective. In spite of the safety zones, which include our intersection, the speeding continues unabated. I observed a sheriff’s cruiser once, monitoring the intersection.
The only exit for residents on Sunflower and Jackrabbit onto Palisades is this dangerous intersection. After looking both ways to enter Palisades, the traffic speed exceeds upwards of 50 to 60 MPH and faster, so there is little time to gain momentum to maneuver either turn. Hopefully we don’t have to wait for another life-threatening accident to occur before action is taken to assure safety.
The only solution to the speeding in this residential area are four-way stop signs at Palisades and Sunflower. Obviously, the three drivers who stopped for me to cross the road safely didn’t find it too inconvenient. To the drivers who did stop, thank you for your kindness.