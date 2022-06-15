Allen Skillicorn is a candidate for Fountain Hills Town Council who voted inappropriately while an Illinois State Legislator. During the vote, for which members are required to be present on the floor of the House, he was 200 miles away marching in a parade.
The allegations were substantiated by the Illinois Legislative Inspector General. The Chicago Daily Herald reported, “In a Feb. 13 note to Chief Clerk John Hollman, Mr. Skillicorn said he was ‘inadvertently listed as having voted on 24 bills or resolutions during his absence.’”
“Inadvertently” describes something you do yourself without meaning to. In this case someone else pressed a switch to vote on his behalf 24 times. How would the person who voted for him know which way Skillikorn wanted to vote unless an agreement was in place?
Skillicorn stated to the newspaper, “It was a mistake, and we as a legislative body should clearly define what the protocol should be so that the rules are clear and mistakes like this will not be made.”
A mistake? The rules are already clear. You must be present to vote. In fact, the legislature has a procedure to verify that members who voted are present. During this process, “The Presiding Officer shall determine the presence or absence of each member whose name is called...” [Illinois House Rule 56, “Verification.”]
I believe there is nothing “inadvertent” about his blatant attempt to flout the rules of the Illinois legislature. Now, after being defeated, resigning before his term is up and spending little more than a year in Fountain Hills, he wants to be on your Town Council for the next four years.
I urge all residents to vote only for people who demonstrate integrity and support your views.