I have been a full-time resident of Fountain Hills for approximately nine years and I believe most of us live here for our love of the area and the community.
Because of that we try to patronize local businesses for our shopping and services but, due to our size, we are limited in some areas and find ourselves leaving town for some needs. However, that is not necessary for automotive maintenance and repair.
This is a shout out for Kelley’s Automotive Repair, a local, family-owned business I have been using for all my automotive maintenance and repair needs. I can only use cliché words of “expertise,” “integrity,” and “fair prices" to describe how they operate.
If you call in for an oil change, you may have to wait a couple of days due to the number of loyal customers they have. However, if you have a repair issue that is preventing you from using your vehicle, they will try to get you in as soon as possible.
They explain your problem, give you your options, if any, and quote you a price before doing the work. A couple of times, they have quoted me a price and my final bill has been less than the quote because the job had not been as difficult as they expected.
When was the last time you experienced that?