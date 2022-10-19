Trump aides in the West Wing on Jan. 6 testified under oath that Trump sat in his dining room for three hours doing nothing but watching TV as a constitutionally mandated event was illegally disrupted and postponed for the first time in our country’s history.
Despite all the desperate pleas to call off his supporters (even from family members!), Trump adamantly refused to “protect and defend” the Constitution, to say nothing of terrified Capitol police officers and members of Congress.
You might be surprised to hear what he told Jeanine Pirro on Sept. 12, 2021, during a White House interview aired on Fox News. About nine minutes in, he was asked what he would do if Biden supporters threatened riots in case of a Biden loss.
Pirro: “What are you gonna do? Let’s say there are threats, they say that they’re gonna threaten riots if they lose on election night – assuming we get a winner on election night – what are you gonna do?”
Trump: “We’ll put them down very quickly if they do that; we have the right to do that. We have the power to do that if we want. Look, it’s called insurrection. We just send in (sic) and we do it very easy – I mean, it’s very easy. I’d rather not do that because there’s no reason for it but if we had to do that, we’d put it down within minutes. Within minutes.”
I wonder why he didn’t put down the Jan. 6 insurrection “easily” and “within minutes.” Was his steely resolve reserved only for Biden supporters? Will he testify under oath why he failed to do so? After all, he “had the right and the power” as president, correct?