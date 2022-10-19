Trump aides in the West Wing on Jan. 6 testified under oath that Trump sat in his dining room for three hours doing nothing but watching TV as a constitutionally mandated event was illegally disrupted and postponed for the first time in our country’s history.

Despite all the desperate pleas to call off his supporters (even from family members!), Trump adamantly refused to “protect and defend” the Constitution, to say nothing of terrified Capitol police officers and members of Congress.