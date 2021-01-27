On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 8 a.m. our 46th president, our 49th vice president and our new water heater will be installed. Our lucky day.
Not so lucky for our 45th controversial president and our 48th vice president. I did not vote for the Trump team. I am alarmed by the Pelosi-led second attempt to impeach her adversary, President Donald Trump. Why? Trump is out and we do not need Pelosi power to whip this man bloody, who made some obviously bad decisions. Sad end to the 46th president.
“Make America Great.” The people make America great. Remember “...All the people, for the people and by the people?”
Our plumber is great and our new water heater gives us hope. It is being installed on a very significant day. During COVID-19, we will try the inoculation and pray for a better future. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris begin their jobs simultaneously with our water heater. Let’s keep things clean.