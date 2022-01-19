We can all use a little inspiration now and then, especially during these difficult times.
Andrea Bocelli is a 6’4’’ 63-year-old world-famous Italian singer who sings opera with Luciano Pavarotti and others, as well as songs made famous by Elvis Pressley, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ed Sheehan and others. He sings classical, operatic pop, traditional pop, Latin pop, Broadway show tunes and duets with his 24-year-old son, Matteo, and his 9-year-old daughter, Virginia. (Definitely no rap, although he probably could, if he so chose).
He sings in at least five languages and is said to be able to play any instrument he puts his hands on, including playing a rendition of “O Sole Mio” on a qanun or zither.
He was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma at 5 months old, and became completely blind at the age of 12, following a soccer accident.
God works in mysterious ways!
If you would like to have that “feel good” feeling, I invite you to go on YouTube and hear him sing “I Believe,” because we believe and “I’ll never walk alone.”