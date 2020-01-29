The following are three excerpts from a recent edition of The Times:
“The Town of Fountain Hills has identified significant deterioration to a drainage pipe along Panorama Drive that has the potential to cause serious damage to sidewalks and driveways along the street.”
“The pipe is galvanized steel and has been in the ground between 30 and 40 years, according to Public Works Director Justin Weldy. He said staff had been led to believe that the pipe was concrete.”
“The Town Council learned Tuesday, Jan. 21, that it could cost up to $1.5 million to modify and upgrade the storm water drainage system that flows in behind Golden Eagle Park Dam.”
These discoveries are just the tip of the iceberg relative to what faces our Town Council in managing the needs required to maintain the infrastructure of the town. It is not a long reach to understand that all our drainage pipes are probably steel, not concrete, and that they are all 30 to 40 years old and are likely to need attention. The storm water drainage system has been modified somewhat after the damage done to the fields at Golden Eagle Park in an effort to prevent a reoccurrence.
The study mentioned above suggests more is needed. It is also reasonable to expect that the needs will increase as our infrastructure ages and the payback for deferred maintenance rears its ugly head. It is often said that time is money. Nothing is more accurate in underscoring the need for citizens to work with the Town Council to find the solutions to our revenue shortfall.