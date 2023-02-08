Did you notice (or hear of) some who were in attendance at Mayor Dickey’s State of the Town address on Tuesday, Jan. 31? I was in awe at the regional influence that our mayor has and, while representing our town, she shares with those cities, towns, tribes and businesses outside of Fountain Hills.
Present were the mayors of Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert, President of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, and the CEO of the East Valley Partnership. The event was sponsored by the largest utility in the state, SRP. Yet not one of our legislators or previous mayors was there.