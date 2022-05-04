It has taken me a while to stop shaking my head in disbelief over the recent words of President Biden when he read off his script. “Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did,” Biden said of the Russian President. “Putin’s gas tax has pushed prices higher.”
“Make no mistake, inflation’s largely the fault of Putin,” he said. President Biden took no blame himself. Of course, we all know that when, under universal pressure, Biden shut off Russian oil imports that gas prices would go higher. But again, we all know oil prices and inflation had already been on vertical trajectories ever since the President’s executive orders on day one of his administration.
We went from fuel independence under President Trump to Biden pleading the Saudis and the Venezuelans to supply us with more oil. I’m interested to know what ran through the heads of the average Democrat when they heard Biden’s statements. Were President Biden and his handlers so out of touch with the public that they thought people wouldn’t remember?
The rise in inflation hit everybody’s pocketbook, particularly those who could least afford it. We all remember that Joe Biden told us we weren’t getting an increase in taxes; we’ll see! However, we have all experienced Biden’s worst inflation numbers in decades. Biden insulted 100% of the electorate, believing he could fool everyone just by stating a falsehood.
Where was Biden’s lap dog, Senator Kelly, when this charade was being performed? Was he back making his born-again advertisements, pretending he was working for us back in Washington? We won’t forget our short-term Senator was there when the pork-barrel-infested spending bills were being passed by himself and his Democrat colleagues. Much money in those bills was allocated to bankroll their Socialist agenda. Sadly, most networks ignored these facts.