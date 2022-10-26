I’m a retiree living on a fixed income from Social Security and my retirement savings, so I understand how inflation is affecting voters’ concerns and causing apprehension.

A large portion of the Republican Party would like us to believe that President Biden and the Democratic policies are responsible for this. They contend that electing Republican candidates and re-electing Republican incumbents is the way to reduce inflation and improve the economy. This contention vastly overestimates the influence of Biden, et al beyond our national borders. I can see how our economy could affect Canada because of its proximity, but what about the rest of the world? How does this contention explain the increase in inflation rates in South America, the U.K., Europe, Africa and Asia?