I’m a retiree living on a fixed income from Social Security and my retirement savings, so I understand how inflation is affecting voters’ concerns and causing apprehension.
A large portion of the Republican Party would like us to believe that President Biden and the Democratic policies are responsible for this. They contend that electing Republican candidates and re-electing Republican incumbents is the way to reduce inflation and improve the economy. This contention vastly overestimates the influence of Biden, et al beyond our national borders. I can see how our economy could affect Canada because of its proximity, but what about the rest of the world? How does this contention explain the increase in inflation rates in South America, the U.K., Europe, Africa and Asia?
Our inflation is mostly due to the global pandemic, supply chain issues, the anticipated energy crisis in Western Europe this coming winter, and various lesser influencers. Oh, did I leave out Putin’s “Special Military Operation” against Ukraine? That, too.
For decades, Democrats have been superior caretakers of the economy. Republican policies such as supply side and trickle-down economics have widened the gap in income inequality. Tax rewards for those with the highest incomes have not helped the common citizen.
It is the nature of our economy to fluctuate somewhat and it will continue to do so regardless of the party in the majority.
However, this year, our votes can and will greatly influence Democracy going forward. The GOP’s unwavering support of scores of election deniers (with no evidence of fraud) and others who have been contemptuous of our personal freedoms is beyond my comprehension. The fact that these same individuals could change the way elections are administered worries me greatly.