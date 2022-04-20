Recent letters to the editor have addressed how Fountain Hills might consider creating its image or “brand.” We should be more concerned that our town’s future brand may become infamous for the wrong reason.
Former Sheriff Arpaio is running for mayor. In the April 6 edition of The Fountain Hills Times, he stated that his priority as mayor will be to “fight against illegal immigration.” For years as sheriff, he violated the law and ethical standards in his crusade against “illegal immigrants.” For his crimes and his failure to correct them, the Federal Court found him guilty of criminal contempt of court. The president at that time pardoned him, but the guilt of the crime remains.
His crimes, subsequent conviction and pardoning focused widespread attention on him and Maricopa County. In addition to these illegal/unethical practices, he cost county taxpayers $200+ million for “poor bookkeeping,” wrongful death and settlements for harassing his opponents and the press. His conduct cost Maricopa County some four times the annual expenditures of Fountain Hills.
Electing Mr. Arpaio as mayor will give Fountains Hills a notoriety throughout Maricopa County, the nation, and the world as being a racist community. This is not the brand to attract newcomers and new business. Unless you want Fountain Hills to have this branding and reputation, vote no to Arpaio.