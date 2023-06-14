It’s unbelievable that we elected a person for president who came to us with a long history of frauds, scams, lies, unpaid bills, bankruptcies, many accusations of sexual abuse, etc. and whose entire campaign was based on personal grievances, divisive scapegoating attacks on marginalized groups, and manufactured fears. But we did!
Now Trump has been indicted for extremely serious security breaches, many related to nuclear and war plans, which would be devastatingly dangerous if shared. Trump denied personal wrongdoing, accusing the DOJ and President Biden of a “deep state witch hunt” aimed at election interference. He ignored two important facts, however: 1) Most evidence against him comes from Republicans, his own associates, tapes, verbatim transcripts and from his own mouth and 2) A grand jury of citizens of the very conservative State of Florida brought the indictment, not any deep state!
This indictment is extraordinarily thorough (with pictures) describing Trump’s retention of highly sensitive classified documents and the lengths to which he went to conceal them from our government. It also shows how he cavalierly shared them with others, like a child using the documents for bragging rights. Still, without even reading the indictment, Republicans defended Trump, falsely claiming Democrats weaponized the justice system. Facts are that the investigation started before Trump declared his candidacy and the indictment is very damning.
It’s chilling, but expected, that Trump’s response was to viciously attack the Special Counsel, his family and the federal government, inciting his followers to be ready to rise up to defend him – intimidation typical of a mafia Don or dictator, not a president.
This personality cult that blindly places one man above country must end! Trump must finally be held accountable for his continual disregard for America’s constitution, laws, norms and national security. Otherwise, our Democratic Republic won’t survive.