It’s unbelievable that we elected a person for president who came to us with a long history of frauds, scams, lies, unpaid bills, bankruptcies, many accusations of sexual abuse, etc. and whose entire campaign was based on personal grievances, divisive scapegoating attacks on marginalized groups, and manufactured fears. But we did!

Now Trump has been indicted for extremely serious security breaches, many related to nuclear and war plans, which would be devastatingly dangerous if shared. Trump denied personal wrongdoing, accusing the DOJ and President Biden of a “deep state witch hunt” aimed at election interference. He ignored two important facts, however: 1) Most evidence against him comes from Republicans, his own associates, tapes, verbatim transcripts and from his own mouth and 2) A grand jury of citizens of the very conservative State of Florida brought the indictment, not any deep state!