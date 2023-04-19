Last week Nancy Plencer asked why people are registered as “Independents.” An Independent myself, I was always a Republican until I realized that the GOP will never, ever be our answer. In the past 30 years, given many opportunities, the GOP has not delivered a single piece of policy or passed legislation sought by conservatives.
The way the party is structured permits our opposition to work within it. Go to its website and there is no detailed, specific list of legislative goals and no agenda to achieve them. Why not?
President Trump’s 2016 victory was a proxy “third party” victory. He won despite the best efforts of the GOP to prevent his run. He beat all the usual, bland careerists in the primary and got little support from the greater party afterward.
The people had demonstrated that they didn’t want the career GOP hacks. Other than nonstop war, bigger and more intrusive government and spending, they have delivered nothing. Clearly, they hold us in contempt.
The point is that it can’t be fixed. It’s been tried since Goldwater. RINOs run the party. Their control is unshakeable. So, as the GOP was founded because the Whigs wouldn’t represent their voters, let’s found a new party.
I want to belong to a political party which prints every one of its legislative goals for its voters to read, along with a plan to achieve them. Such a party must also provide for a means to summarily expel any of its delegates who fail to vote as directed by those goals, who fail in their fiduciary to their voters. All its members of congress should take voting direction from the party. Otherwise, what’s the point of the party?
The GOP will not deliver. That’s why, for now, I am an independent conservative.