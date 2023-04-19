Last week Nancy Plencer asked why people are registered as “Independents.” An Independent myself, I was always a Republican until I realized that the GOP will never, ever be our answer. In the past 30 years, given many opportunities, the GOP has not delivered a single piece of policy or passed legislation sought by conservatives.

The way the party is structured permits our opposition to work within it. Go to its website and there is no detailed, specific list of legislative goals and no agenda to achieve them. Why not?