We have subscribed to the paper for many years. However, because the paper seemed to be very biased in its local political coverage, we decided to cancel our subscription months ago. With the advent of the paper being bought, we hoped the coverage would change to being really an “independent” newspaper. It used to be our favorite newspaper, then it wasn’t.
After talking with Sheriff Joe, and our hopes for a great local paper, we renewed our subscription after reading this week’s paper. We wish the new company all the best in the future.