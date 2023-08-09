It seems odd to me that a letter writer last week would find it strange that this newspaper feels it’s important to clearly state they are non-partisan.

I wish all newspapers and alleged cable “news” channels would clearly state they are non-partisan (and act like it). Unfortunately, journalistic integrity and middle-of-the-road reporting seems to be a thing of the past, harkening back to the Walter Cronkite era maybe. I, too, read papers for news, so I would hope they are non-partisan and not biased in any direction.