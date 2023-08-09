It seems odd to me that a letter writer last week would find it strange that this newspaper feels it’s important to clearly state they are non-partisan.
I wish all newspapers and alleged cable “news” channels would clearly state they are non-partisan (and act like it). Unfortunately, journalistic integrity and middle-of-the-road reporting seems to be a thing of the past, harkening back to the Walter Cronkite era maybe. I, too, read papers for news, so I would hope they are non-partisan and not biased in any direction.
Another unfortunate trend today is the inability of “traditional American” folks to differentiate between “opinion” and “factual news reporting.” Apparently the Independent newspapers don’t publish their own opinion pieces, which is probably just as well. Too many times the line between reporting and publishing an opinion becomes blurred, often by readers themselves, especially those who are hyper-partisan and don’t know how to engage in respectful, honest and civil dialogue about public issues.
Maybe some find it odd a newspaper would urge citizens to take a Civility Pledge, but I actually find it refreshing. What a concept! Be civil to one another?
As a former long-time editor of this paper’s predecessor, cursory user of social media and a former Town councilman, I will tell you that civility is in very short supply today – not just in the Hills but everywhere. I can’t tell you how many times when I was editor that I was accused of being biased or partisan one way or another when it came to news reporting. And often by both partisan sides! Hmmmm….go figure.
I’m not looking for kudos, either, but I would hope that all traditional American folks are seeking and pursuing more civility. Not quite sure why that would be controversial or questioned?